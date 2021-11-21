Students of Andrews High School organize a community candlelight vigil to honor bus crash victims

ANDREWS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – To honor victims of last Friday’s tragic bus crash, the Student Council of Andrews High School held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening.

The vigil took place at 5:30 Sunday evening at Andrews High School.

The service was held in remembrance of Andrews High School’s band director, Darin Johns, and bus driver, Marc Boswell.

Johns and Boswell were killed when a wrong-way driver struck a charter bus full of students with the Andrews High School’s Mighty Mustang Marching Band, Friday afternoon, November 19.

Out of respect for those who are mourning, KTAB/KRBC’s sister station, KMID, did not speak with anyone in attendance.

According to KMID, many came from different areas of the Basin to speak kind words about Johns and Boswell, as well as those who were injured.

The band was also in attendance to remember their beloved director, as well as AHS’s choir with a moving performance and words of prayer.

Many students say they remember their band director as a role model and leader to all of his students.

To help with feelings of grief throughout the Andrews community, Andrews ISD provided counseling services throughout the weekend, open to students and staff who needed it, and will continue with its services throughout the week.