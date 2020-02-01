Students post notes of kindness in bathroom

DENVER (CNN) — Students at a Denver-area high school are expressing love and kindness in an unlikely location.

A girls high school bathroom is known for gossip, but the discussion in this stall is overwhelmingly positive thanks to post-its.

Hannah Blackman says, “I feel like I’m kind of speechless when I think about it. I’m like, did we really do that? Like, did people actually take the time out of their day to do this?”

Students Hannah, Taylor and Teagan are among the students who wrote these messages, full of encouragement and kindness, all in contrast to a message written by a fellow student last week: “is life worth all the bs?”

Hannah Blackman says, “Our first instinct is to scrub it off, like, erase it, like, it’s vandalism, but, no, like, we have to pay attention to those kinds of things.”

These three say mental health is a serious issue in their school.

Teagan McGovern says, “People are going through stuff, like, so severely that they, like, don’t want to be alive anymore. Like, I don’t think, like, people grasp how big of a deal that is.”

Kristen Lewis says, “Yeah, you might be 12 or you might be 17, and we might think these problems are trivial, but that’s your real-life world. That’s all they know right now.”

You are loved.

You are beautiful.

You have a future.

Taylor Volek says, “Personally, I know, like, just going in there even not having a bad day it’s just, like, a good feeling just to see positivity.”

And that positivity will stick even if these post-its come down.

Hannah Blackman says, “Everybody’s situation is different, but, at the same time, like, we’re all very alike, and we need to kind of stick together, and I feel like that’s something that we could be better at as a community.”

A teacher says the school plans to move the post-its to a hall so others can see them.

The teens are now raising funds for suicide prevention.