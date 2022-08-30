ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – According to a new study from Apartment List, Abilene’s rent increased by 1% in August, but decreased by 1% since August 2021.

On the national level, median rent increased half-a-percent in the month of August.

Getting back to the Key City, year-over-year growth is at 6.6%, as compared to 7.6% from Summer 2021. Apartment List also said rents in Abilene have increased by 20.7% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Take a look at the graph below:

(Via ApartmentList.com) Abilene Rent Growth Over Past 12 Months

Abilene rental prices increased 0.9% since the beginning of August.

The median one bedroom apartment goes for around $815 in Abilene, as according to the report, and a two bedroom rents out at around $1,040. The month of September marks the seventh consecutive month that rent has increased after a brief decline in January.

Now, at the state level, rents have been on a constant rise, as the data shows.

Here’s Texas’ rental briefing:

(Via ApartmentList.com) August 2022 Rental Trends in Texas

Out of Texas’ 10 largest cities, which includes Abilene, Plano proved to be the most expensive place to live – with a median two-bedroom rent price tag of more than $2,000 per month. The State of Texas has experienced a 10.3% growth since this time last year.

Abilene is still more affordable than most large cities. Nationwide median rents went up by 10%, a stark contrast to Abilene’s 6.6% increase.

Look at where we stand in comparison to larger cities:

(Via ApartmentList.com) August 2022 Rental Trends: Abilene vs. National Comparisons

It costs more than double our rental prices to live in San Francisco, California. But, Detroit, Michigan is reported to be more affordable than Abilene.

Click here for the full September 2022 Abilene Rent Report from Apartment List.

