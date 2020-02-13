Study: Deepwater Horizon spill worse than originally thought

A new study says the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was far bigger than originally estimated.

It happened after an explosion and fire at the Deepwater Horizon oil rig, which dumped about 170 million gallons of oil into the gulf.

But according to the study in the journal Science Advances, some of that oil was invisible to the satellites that tracked the spill, and the spill itself was about 30% larger than originally estimated.

The study also says the oil reached the coasts of Texas, the Florida Keys, and parts of both east and west coasts of Florida.

So far, BP is declining to comment.