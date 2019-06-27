Study: Fewer teens drinking alcohol

(CNN) – While still problematic, alcohol use among teens is down.

A national survey of 8th, 10th and 12th grade students for the 2018 Monitoring the Future Study found that overall alcohol use has dropped in recent years.

According to the data, by the end of 12th grade, 59% of students had “consumed more than a few sips” of alcohol.

Just under 43% of 12th-graders “reported having been drunk at least once in their life.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics says continuing to send a message to teens about the dangers of drinking alcohol can help the trend to continue.

They also recommend banning the sale of powdered alcohol.