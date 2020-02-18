Study: Vaccines can prevent deadly measles complications

A new study confirms measles can lead to fatal complications that go beyond the disease itself.
The research is out Monday in the medical journal BMJ Case Reports.
It shows nearly a third of measles cases present side complications.
They include pneumonia, hepatitis and viral meningitis.
Measles is preventable with a vaccine, but the researchers say anti-vaccination campaigns have contributed to an increase in cases in children and adults.
