Study: Vaccines can prevent deadly measles complications

News
Posted: / Updated:

A new study confirms measles can lead to fatal complications that go beyond the disease itself.

The research is out Monday in the medical journal BMJ Case Reports.

It shows nearly a third of measles cases present side complications.

They include pneumonia, hepatitis and viral meningitis.

Measles is preventable with a vaccine, but the researchers say anti-vaccination campaigns have contributed to an increase in cases in children and adults.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss