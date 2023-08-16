ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – What happens in a library when all the lights go off and the doors lock? Well, the toys come out to play, of course!

The Abilene Public Library hosted a slumber party for its patrons’ stuffed animals last weekend, and shared the fun activities the stuffies got into on its Facebook page.

Check out some of the photos shared:

Last Saturday, the library’s young guests were invited to drop their best stuffed animals off at the library’s south branch. The stuffed animals were shown listening to stories, watching a movies, surfing the net, sharing ghost stories, and crawling into their sleeping bags for bed.

The post added, “What a great time had at this program of firsts…can’t wait to have another one!!!“