Suit: Website sold ammo to underage accused Texas shooter

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2019, file photo Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the Santa Fe High School teenage student accused of killing 10 people in a May 2018 shooting at the high school, is escorted by Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies into the jury assembly room for a change of venue hearing at the Galveston County Courthouse in Galveston, Texas. Pagourtzis was able to buy more than 100 rounds of ammunition online because his age was not verified, according to an amended lawsuit filed Thursday, March 5, 2020, alleging that the website involved broke federal law. Pagourtzis was a 17-year-old junior at the time of the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

SANTA FE, Texas (Houston Chronicle) — A lawsuit alleges that a teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 was able to buy more than 100 rounds of ammunition online because his age was not verified.

An amended lawsuit filed Thursday accuses the website of breaking federal law. Dimitrios Pagourtzis was 17 at the time of the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Federal law bars licensed gun companies from selling handgun or shotgun ammunition to minors.

Those killed at the school include a Pakistani exchange student whose parents filed the amended petition.