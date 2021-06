ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After a year of limited programs during the pandemic, summer activities are back at the Abilene Public Library.

According to library staff, last year’s summer programs mostly took place “virtually”, because of coronavirus, but all branches of the Abilene library are open and back to pre-COVID hours now.

Things like in-person make-and-take craft sessions and chess tournaments are back, too.

