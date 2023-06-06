ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the summer months get underway, temperatures have been slow in response to the time of year.

Due to the many days of showers and thunderstorms keeping the skies covered and grounds damp, temperatures have not been able to reach even seasonal conditions recently.

There haven’t been too many complaints about the rainfall, or below average temperatures, however these conditions are not expected to stay around much longer.

Recent model trends indicate that warmer temperatures are expected to return to most of the Lone Star state through the next week or so.

Here is the latest 6–10-day temperature outlook:

As seen above, most of Texas will see warmer temperatures returning through June 15. Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are expected starting the weekend of June 10.

Towards the Panhandle region, slightly cooler temperatures are expected due to a broad low-pressure center over the southwestern US.

The warming trend is expected to continue over the next couple of weeks as seen on the 8–14-day temperature outlook:

Throughout this time period, the above average trend dominates the below average trend as majority of the country is expected to warm up mid-June. The southwest and mountain west parts of the country are expected to see cooler temperatures.

As far as rain chances go, we can expect to see rain chances start to decrease over the next week. Wednesday seems to be last day for plentiful rainfall chances with a marginal risk of strong to severe storms for areas west of a Sweetwater to San Angelo line.

Drier conditions are expected to return Friday through next week with a small chance of isolated showers and storms over the weekend.