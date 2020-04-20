Sunday, April 19: Abilene was breezy and warm today, with above average temperatures, 85 degrees. Highest wind gust speed was 34 mph from the northwest. Sunny skies made it a pleasant day across West Central Texas. Fog is possible Monday morning from Snyder to Goldthwaite.

Your Drive-Thru Forecast looks great to continue to support local eateries!

Rain and storm chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a dry line from the west, heads east meeting a cold air mass in the region initiating instability.

Warmer, dry weather continues after wet weather in the Big County.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

