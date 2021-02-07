Sunday Evening Forecast: A Warm Yet Windy Super Bowl Sunday.

Sunday, February 7th, 2021

Tonight: A very nice day for Super Bowl LV, Couldn’t ask for a better day across the region. A bit on the windy side, nevertheless a nice spring-like day. Overnight expect to see above normal temperatures around 49 degrees. Winds will continue from the south ranging 10-15 mph. Mostly Clear conditions as we approach the second week of the month.

Monday: Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60’s with a few areas in the lower 50’s. A much warmer day is expected however, winds will be the main issue. From the south-southwest ranging between 10-15 mph switching towards the north as the cold front moves through. Overnight lows will be around seasonal in the mid- 30’s

Future Discussion: Plenty of changes are ahead in the forecast including a strong mass of Arctic air from the north bringing in cooler weather. After the cold front, winds will shift back to the south we can expect more moisture from this system, potentially giving us a few more chances for some type of precipitation in the region. As of right now, it is too early to tell if and what we will see, especially with a few models in disagreement over what we are expecting to see this weekend. I’ll have a better picture as the models update. We, your storm team will keep you updated on the latest information.