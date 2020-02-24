Sunday, February 23: Cloudy and rainy skies stalled our temperatures in the 50s

We broke our above average weekends today, as we fell below with a high temperature of 58 degrees in Abilene. High temperature average for today was 62 degrees. Quiet and windy overnight conditions with low temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds will continue southerly and shift towards the west on Monday, before becoming northwesterly with weak cold front.

Monday brings sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s degrees range.

On Tuesday, a stronger cold air mass descends our high temperatures into the upper 40s.

Temperatures climb again into the 60s by Thursday into the weekend.

Have a wonderful week everyone!

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez