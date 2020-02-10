Sunday, February 9: A temperature rollercoaster of great proportions, 81 degrees in Breckenridge, Abilene felt 77 degrees. Cold front will chill us down into the 30s

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds dotted the bright blue skies for the most part of the day in the Key City. Winds were brisk gustings at times to 25mph. The winds shifting from south towards northward cooled us significantly this evening.

High temperatures were way above daily averages today and our overnight lows will settle back closer to low averages.

Cloudy skies continued into the night and Monday. A few periods of sunshine is expected and rain showers will come in the morning into the afternoon hours. Rain accumulations will range from a tenth of an inch to .25″

Rain showers will return in the overnight hours of Tuesday morning.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss