Sunday, Febuary 2: The spring-like warmth will continue until a cold plunge on Tuesday

Temperatures remained in the upper 70s today. Abilene felt 78 degrees, while Brownwood saw 79. Breckenridge once again led with the hottest temperature today at 81 degrees.

Southern, southwestern winds will at times reach 20 mph with wind gusts upwards to 30mph into Monday.

Monday will be another mild day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s range. The Heartland may feel the 78-82 degrees range. Isolated rain showers are possible and a brief thunderstorm in the evening. No severe thunderstorms are expected.

Tuesday brings a cold front that will dramatically chill us back into true Febuary temperatures with the 40s near 8pm. Rain, becomes a wintery mix as tempertures settle into Wednesday overnight and snow is likely in most of the Big Country. Snow accumulations may vary from region to region as .30″ to 2 inches may be seen on Wednesday into the late morning. Some areas may see a few flurries intothe early lunchtime hour.

Caution with slick, cold roadways on Wenesday morning. Feel like temperatures hover in the teen and mid 20s degrees.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez