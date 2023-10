ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire broke out at the Indian Run apartments Sunday morning.

According to a nearby resident, the fire began about 5:00 a.m. on October 15. They were told the cause of the fire was a stove left on. The resident added that one person was severely burned and is seeking medical care.

KTAB/KRBC has reached out to the Abilene Fire Department and will update as additional information is provided.