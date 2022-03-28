ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene woman is picking up the pieces after a house fire on Sunday.

In November 2020, Abilene woman Nicole Lopez got COVID-19. Her symptoms escalated leading to Post Covid Syndrome, making every breath she takes difficult. Now she carries an oxygen machine to help.

“If I go some place this goes with me, if I go to Houston for doctors appointments it’s in the back seat, but I always have tanks with me that are full,” Lopez said.

Lopez says the machine is very loud though so it can’t be taken everywhere. For that reason, Lopez has been working from home, a place where she is able to have the machine and abide by her work protocols. This strategy worked for her needs, until this past Sunday morning.



“The door was being beat on and there was yelling, but you couldn’t understand what they were saying,” Lopez said.

A man was at the door, warning Lopez and her mom that their home was on fire.



“I grabbed my work computer and I grabbed all of the oxygen out of the house so that way it wouldn’t blow up,” Lopez said.

The fire cut off their electricity and deemed their home unlivable for the time being. Her oxygen tank operates on electricity.



“We are going to find a new place to live, clean up and that’s going to be very hard because I’m on oxygen and so I can’t breathe in the debris, so we are going to need help with that and finding a place,” Lopez said.

Lopez said she is taking it one day at a time and her and her mother are lucky to be alive. She and her mom were able to find a place to stay Monday night with the money donated from the Red Cross and now they need your help to get back on their feet and have the amenities needed for oxygen treatments.

If you’d like to help, she has set up a GoFundMe.