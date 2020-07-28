Sunny With Some Scattered Showers

As we look into the coming days there is not much change in our forecast as the rule of thumb will continue to be warm days and mild nights with minimal rain chances at best. For the rest of your Tuesday we will see partly sunny skies with a high of 93 with the possibility of a late afternoon shower. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies and an overnight low getting down to about 74 degrees and the winds will remain light from the south southeast at about 5-10 mph.