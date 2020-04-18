Superintendent gives AISD updates after school closure announcement

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that schools will stay closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young explained he’s upset for every senior, but trusts Abbot’s decision.

Young said, “My heart is broken for my son and students all across our district, especially our seniors, who are not getting a sense of closure with the end of this school year. But, I will tell you this, as hard as it is personally, I know that we’re making the right decision.”

Young confirmed that the planned May 23 graduation would be canceled and they will instead go through with a virtual graduation, however, an in-person ceremony is not yet out of the question.

Young said, “We are looking right now at dates in July where we could have a graduation ceremony in person. We would probably have to do that at Shotwell Stadium. Probably on separate days in the evening.”

Students have been moving forward in their education with online classes. While the goal is to get back in the actual classrooms, Young believes online learning has potential even when the pandemic clears.

Young said, “We’re probably never going to do away with online learning at Abilene ISD now that we have this infrastructure built and can support our students in that way. But it is our hope that it will become more of a supplement rather than the primary delivery of instruction as it is right now.”

Even with virtual classes being a big help, Young still receives comments from students raring to get back in the physical classroom.

Young said, “I’ve gotten emails from kids, texts from kids through our remind platform just asking questions about when can we come back, I wanna be with my teachers, I wanna be with my friends.”

Young has an online form for anyone to fill out to ask about procedures for closing down schools. The form can be found at Abileneisd.org/closurequestions.