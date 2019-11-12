Superintendent responds after student attacked by substitute teacher

KYLE, Texas (KEYE) — Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright says he was disgusted when he saw the viral video of a 16-year-old Lehman County High School student being assaulted by 32-year old substitute Tiffani Lankford in the classroom. The assault caught him by surprise.

“She came actually highly recommended from another district in the state. She is a certified teacher so she’s going through teacher training and she’s gotten very good reviews in our district,” Dr. Wright says.

The district says Lankford was able to pass its background check, but the victim’s attorney says they’ve discovered evidence that she shouldn’t have.

Wright says all district employees, regardless if they are subs or not, are vetted through the FBI and the Department of Public Safety, and nothing came back on Lankford’s background check that would disqualify her from being in the classroom. She’d already subbed 18 times by the time of this assault.

When asked if the background check was completely clean for Lankford, Dr. Wright responded: “I’m saying she was eligible for employment based on the findings from that system.”

The district wouldn’t say what is and isn’t acceptable on an employee’s record, but did say it goes by the Texas Association of School Boards’ employment requirements and restrictions.

For substitute teachers, the requirements say a district shall obtain all criminal history record information that relates to a person. When asked if Lankford slipped through the cracks, Wright says if she did, it wasn’t their fault.

“If so, that’s a problem with the system, but we followed the system in its entirety,” Wright says.

Crisis counselors will be at the high school campus as long as students, parents, and teachers need.