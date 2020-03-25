Support Abilene Fund: Community can now support specific nonprofit needs related to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The community can now designate their donations to the Support Abilene Fund to meet specific needs related to the COVID-19 impact on local nonprofits.

This crisis has had a significant impact on everyone, including local nonprofits who are dealing with lost revenue due to event fundraiser cancellations and daily program disruptions.

The Community Foundation of Abilene (CFA) has compiled a list of needs submitted by local nonprofits, and people can view this list and make a gift to support any of the specific needs.

Some of the requests are for nonprofits directly serving people with needs like childcare, food, and support for local businesses; and other needs are to help struggling nonprofits keep their doors open and continue to pay their staffs during this financial downturn.

The community can go to cfabilene.org/supportabilene to find a link to this list of needs, or to make a general donation to the fund. A grant committee will allocate all general donations to meet needs related to COVID-19.

United Abilene Fund

Those interested in supporting direct and urgent needs like assistance for food pantries, daycare operations, and rental assistance should consider donating to the United Way’s Abilene United Fund.

The United Way and their partner agencies have done excellent work responding quickly to help meet pressing community needs.

We are truly grateful to live in a community supported by generous donors and hardworking organizations.

Let’s #SupportAbilene. Together.