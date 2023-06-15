ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, about six out of every 100 people will have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder at some point in their lives. Abilene therapist at Mosaic Wellness, Bianca Farmer, said PTSD can be caused by a variety of things.

“PTSD often can occur after a traumatic event. For some people that’s domestic violence, sexual assault, or even if your military or veteran combat as well,” said Farmer.

She shared that symptoms can look different for everyone.

“Hypervigilance, which is basically that hyper arousal. Flashbacks as well, insomnia which can happen because of those flashbacks, there’s also irritability and agitation,” Farmer explained.

Nonetheless, Farmer said PTSD can happen at any age and sometimes develops over time, but many dealing with PTSD suffer in silence.

“Overall we do have a long way to go, just society in general and how people think of mental health and mental health disorders,” said Farmer.

Due to this stigma around mental health, Farmer said it took her army vet dad years to seek help for his PTSD.

“Went to the VA and found out, ‘Hey, I actually have PTSD.’ It’s interesting because looking back at it, he did have plenty of those symptoms, so the hypervigilance the irritability,” shared Farmer.

Bryce Basham is a U.S. Army Veteran from Anson and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He joined the army when he was only 19 years old and shared that he now suffers from PTSD.

“Being young and being in a warzone and seeing undesirable happenings around me kind of kick off the PTSD stuff,” shared Basham.

When he retired, he believed he suffered from a mood disorder. Often zoning out from conversations or anxious about his surroundings.

“When I noticed the PTSD was affecting my life, it was actually probably almost a decade after getting out,” added Basham.

He now attends counseling through the Anson VFW Post. He added it’s helpful to chat with others dealing with the same thing, since everyone’s situation is different.

“People can be anxious, people can be suicidal, people can have deep dark depression, stuff like that so it’s really the way the individual attacks it,” added Basham.

What helps Basham is counseling and spending time with his family.

“Focus on thoughts like my children instead of focusing on the negative of the situation and how uncomfortable I feel, well my kids are happy, their smiling,” shared Basham.

Kevin Frantum, Anson VFW member, said he is a counselor for veterans and helps them cope with PTSD.

“At least 22 of our veterans commit suicide a day. I think counseling is definitely and the support needs to be out there,” said Frantum.

Frantum said creating a safe space for veterans to discuss their trauma is a win-win situation for everyone involved.

“Once you hear that, ‘Hey, somebody else is struggling,’ or you know you’re kind of going through the same thing, it kind of relates to you and you go, ‘Wow! I’m not the only one dealing with this problem,'” said Frantum.

Farmer said if you are a veteran or someone needing PTSD services it is never too late to get help.

“It’s nothing to be ashamed of either. I know there is a large stigma in society about mental health in general and just different disorders and PTSD and also remembering that not everyone thinks that way and they’re are people who do want to help,” shared Farmer.