BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19), House Budget Chairman and former Vice Chancellor of the Texas Tech University commented on the Supreme Court ruling that ended Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

“I applaud the Supreme Court for overturning yet another irresponsible and unconstitutional Biden executive order that would have set a horrible precedent, supercharged America’s entitlement culture, and shifted the $400 billion financial burden from a few upper-income students to the many middle and working-class families,” said Rep. Arrington. ”President Biden’s regressive student loan bailout not only violated the law and Constitution, but it contradicted basic fairness —to the majority of people who couldn’t afford to go to college, to the taxpayers who will shoulder the burden, and to every student who worked their way through school or responsibly paid back their student loans.”

This had the potential to add billions to the national debt. The HEROES Act would have authorized the Secretary to wave and/or modify regulatory provisions to federal student financial assistance programs and give them the authority to forgive student loans for millions.

In a 6-3 decision on June 30, 2023, the supreme court ruled that the HEROES Act cannot be used to ‘cancel’ student loans.

Arrington also commended the SCOTUS ruling against affirmative action. On June 30, the Supreme Court found that it violated the 14th Amendment to consider race in university admissions.

“As a former Vice Chancellor at the Texas Tech University System, I applaud this long-overdue decision by SCOTUS to stop the discriminatory practice of preferential treatment of students based on race. The 14th amendment of the Constitution clearly states – no one has the right to deny any American the right to equal protection under the law,” Arrington said. “Punishing or rewarding individuals based on immutable characteristics such as race or gender is unfair, unethical, and unconstitutional... Universities have an ethical responsibility and Constitutional duty to make admission decisions based on objective qualifications rather than the color of someone’s skin.”

The rulings for the case of Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College eliminated a tool used by the nation’s exclusive schools to diversify their campuses.