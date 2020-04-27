Surgeons respond to governor’s orders allowing elective surgerys to resume

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Governor Greg Abbot has lifted the order suspending elective surgeries starting April 22nd.

“Its not something that has to be done immediately but, it is something that needs to be done,” says Cathy Casey, the administrative director at Texas Midwest Surgery Center.

She says elective surgeries range from a torn meniscus to have tonsils removed.

“One of my physicians told me that he had over 80 patients that he had canceled their surgery between March 23 and April 22,” says Casey.

Now doctors and their staff are trying to reschedule.

“Just because you were at the beginning of the list when we closed doesn’t me you will be first on the list when we open back up,” says Casey.

She also says appointments are determined by physicians.

They are taking safety precautions like asking patients to wait in their cars until they are called.

“We check your temperature when you walk in the door and I will tell you we have canceled a surgery because a patient had a temperature when they walked in the door. Everyone in the building is wearing masks. If you wont have a breathing tube while you’re in the building, then even during your procedure, we’re asking that you wear a mask,” says Casey.

She says her team is ready to get back to work.

“Everyone is ready to take care of patients again and we’re just ready to get through this. I don’t know how we’re going to but, one of these days it will be done,” says Casey.