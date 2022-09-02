A student at Alcorta Elementary School found a gun in their backpack that police say was ‘negligently’ left by a parent.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD is looking for parent and guardian feedback on the idea of condensing its elementary campuses into fewer buildings, and having its intermediate and middle schools only serve certain grades.

The district said it is looking into opening a conversation within the community about the best way to serve students in grade five through eight.

What this could look like is condensing AISD’s 13 elementary campuses down to nine. These nine campuses would serve students in kindergarten through the fourth grade. From there, its four intermediate campuses would teach students in the fifth and sixth grades.

Clack, Craig, Madison and Mann middle schools would host seventh and eighth graders.

Abilene ISD said it wanted to open the discussion because middle school is a crucial time in a child’s social and academic development.

To join this conversation and offer feedback to the district, click here to take the survey. Survey results will be shared with the community while this conversation continues.