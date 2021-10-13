SURVEY: How to improve Big Country public transportation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Local transportation leaders are asking for input in how public transportation can be improved via an online survey – the results of which will decide the future of Big Country transportation for the next five years.

The ‘West Central Texas Regional Coordination Transportation Plan Public Survey’ is conducted every five years, allowing local transport professionals to see what needs work and what’s working well.

Citylink in Abilene is the largest public transit organization in the Big Country which is why it is leading the survey. General Manager Bobby Sharpe says input is desired from all residents not just those that utilize public transit in Abilene.

Scan the QR Code to open the survey immediately

“We’re also interested in do you have access to a car, how frequently do you travel, do you travel alone?” said Sharpe. “A lot of this information is going to help us determine our goals and objectives for the next five years on how we can meet everyone’s transportation needs.”

As Sharpe said, this public survey is done every 5 years so transportation agencies can assess what needs improving. Once results are collected and analyzed, the agencies will submit their public transportation plan to the state for approval before the end of the year.

There are 19 counties included in this survey: Knox, Kent, Stonewall, Haskell, Throckmorton, Scurry, Fisher, Jones, Shackelford, Stephens, Mitchell, Nolan, Taylor, Callahan, Eastland, Runnels, Coleman, Brown, and Comanche Counties.

Many of these counties are rural, some of their residents using services like the Double Mountain Coach based in Aspermont and CARR (City and Rural Rides) based in Coleman to get to Abilene or other municipalities. Agencies like these are also seeking feedback from the survey.

Click this link to be taken to the online survey the deadline to fill it out is October 29th.