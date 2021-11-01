Suspect accused of killing pregnant Abilene mother so she would ‘feel the pain of a miscarriage’ sentenced to 50 years

Courtney Whitley has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of her pregnant roommate.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of three suspects has been sentenced for killing an Abilene woman during a brutal assault they say they committed because they wanted her “to feel the pain of a miscarriage.”

Courtney Whitley received a 50-year prison sentence Monday for an open plea she gave to a Murder charge in connection to the death of her roommate Kelly Holder, 24, and her unborn child in August 2019.

Two other roommates, Alexander Lopez and Casey Kennedy, also gave open pleas to Murder for the same crime, but they have not received their sentences yet.

Court documents state Holder suffered an “extreme beating”, including blunt force trauma to her torso, asphyxiation, and a grotesque sexual assault.

Preliminary autopsy results reveal Holder’s unborn child, conceived an estimated 6 weeks before her murder, only died because Holder was killed. It showed no other signs of trauma.

Holder was found unresponsive inside a home on the 1700 block of S 5th Street August 3, and all three roommates were quickly apprehended and questioned.

They each denied knowing anything about how Holder sustained her injuries, but the documents state their stories contained a lot of discrepancies and eventually they pieced together what likely happened.

The roommates told police they were mad at Holder because she allegedly caused Whitley to have a miscarriage and also, “let men enter the house while everyone was sleeping so they could rape Courtney and Casey,” according to the documents.

They confronted Holder on August 2, and when she didn’t admit to the allegations, they began beating her, saying they “wanted her to feel the pain of a miscarriage.”

The documents state all three suspects admitted to punching and kicking Holder in the chest, as well as strangling her.

Whitley also allegedly sat on Holder’s torso while bouncing up and down.

Finally, the documents reveal Lopez, “told them to treat Ms. Holder as if she was in prison and handed Casey and wooden rod.”

Kennedy then handed the rod off to Whitley, who used it subject Holder to a grotesque sexual assault, according to the documents.

Lopez is set to receive his sentence November 12 and Kennedy’s sentencing is scheduled for December 17.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article when their sentences are received.