BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a pedestrian while impersonating a police officer. He later proceeded to pull the door of a patrol unit open “as if to fight” and yell at police and imaginary people within the block.

Officials received a report on Saturday, January 6, at about 4:20 p.m. from a citizen who claimed to have picked up a pedestrian in the 1000 block of Coggin Avenue who claimed he was being chased.

Courtesy of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Crews made contact with the pedestrian in the 1000 block of Coggin Avenue. He explained that the suspect approached him on Durham Avenue, identified himself as law enforcement, and then pulled a knife as if to attack the pedestrian. The victim feared being stabbed as the suspect ran towards him, and he fled on foot.

Officer Logan Humphries drove to the area and located the suspect in the 1300 block of Coggin Avenue. As he opened the door, the suspect suddenly ran toward him aggressively and pulled the door open as if to fight. Humphries left the vehicle as the suspect moved into a fighting stance and took him to the ground. The suspect was held there until other officers arrived on the scene and took him into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 62-year-old Joe Alfonso Martinez of Lamesa, Texas. A press release from the Brownwood Police Department revealed that he appeared to be under the influence of some form of substance. This observation comes as he was also witnessed yelling at officers and imaginary people within the block. AMR Ambulance Service was contacted to check on him, but Martinez refused any assistance.

Martinez was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1, Resisting Arrest/Detention, Aggravated Assault w/a Deadly Weapon, Impersonating a Public Servant, and a county warrant for traffic violations. He was booked in the Brown County Jail on bonds totaling $42,500.