Suspect accused of robbing victims at gunpoint in north Abilene arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect accused of robbing two victims at gunpoint in north Abilene has been arrested.

Justice Arguello, 31, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and charged with Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, Tampering with Evidence, and several unrelated warrants.

He remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling around $60,000.

An arrest report states Arguello was contacted just 30 minutes after an armed robbery on the 3500 block of N 6th Street because he matched the suspect description provided by the victims.

When police tried to make contact, Arguello fled on foot and threw a firearm over a nearby fence, the report states.

He was eventually apprehended and found to be in possession of a stolen firearm taken during a recent burglary.

Both victims were also able to identify Arguello as the suspect who committed the robbery.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.