ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect accused of running over an Abilene woman and killing her New Year’s Day has been indicted.

Robert McClure was indicted Thursday for Murder and Accident Involving Death in connection to the death of Ashley Rapp, 35, who was run over outside her home on the 3100 block of College Street just before 1:00 a.m. January 1.

On New Year’s Day, court documents claim a witness called police and reported she heard a woman screaming for help and saw a man dragging something near a pickup outside Rapp’s home. This witness also sad she heard the woman screaming that “he was going to run her over”.

When officers arrived at the home, the court documents state they found Rapp lying in the street suffering from injuries consistent with being run over. There were also tire marks in the driveway leading from Rapp’s body and fresh blood in the home. She later died at the hospital.

During the investigation, the documents state officers learned McClure was staying at Rapp’s home and that they had been at a local restaurant together earlier that evening. There was also surveillance footage showing McClure’s truck leaving Rapp’s home the night of her murder.

The documents reveal that McClure had an extensive history of family violence against Rapp previous to this incident, resulting in multiple Emergency Protective Orders and bond restrictions in the past, however, there were no active orders at the time of the murder.

McClure remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $200,000.