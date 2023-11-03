TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect accused of sexually abusing a child in Taylor County for years has been arrested.

Jason Parrick was taken into custody last month for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Court documents state a child under the age of 14 came forward and said Parrick had been sexually abusing her since she was 9-years-old and that the abuse happened in Tuscola, Texas.

She was able to describe multiple incidents of sexual abuse, which Parrick denied when questioned. However, the documents state he did confirm other specific details the child had mentioned.

The documents also state another adult admitted the child disclosed the abuse to her, and that’s why the child was sent to live in another location.

No further information has been released.