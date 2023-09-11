CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide in Callahan County.

Cinay Pena has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Murder for a shooting that occurred on Hwy 36 Friday night. She was released from jail after posting bond.

The Clyde Police Department states officers responded to a residence off the highway after receiving a call about the shooting around 11:00 p.m.

A victim, who has only been publicly identified as a male in his late 40s to early 50s, was rushed to the hospital where he died from a gunshot wound.

Pena and the victim were known to each other, but no further information about the shooting has been released at this time.

BigCountryHomepage.com is currently attempted to get Pena’s mugshot. Check back for any additional details.