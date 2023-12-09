SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Snyder Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to multiple car burglaries that have occurred in the past couple of days.

The Snyder Police Department has reported multiple car burglaries in the past two days. After an investigation, officers arrested Jaelyn James on December 9 on an arrest warrant. He has been charged with: Burglary of a Vehicle (MA)

Theft of Personal Identifiable Information (MB)

Theft of a Firearm (SJF)

Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport (MA)

Snyder PD would like to remind the community to lock doors, secure belongings, use cameras if possible, and keep outdoor lights on at night.

The Snyder Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation and is requesting the assistance of those with cameras in Synder to review footage from the past couple of nights (December 7-8). If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Snyder PD non-emergency line at (325) 573-2611.