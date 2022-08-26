SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― The Odessa Police Department (ODP) arrested a man last week, wanted out of Sweetwater on a charge for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

26-year-old Joshua Coronado was arrested by ODP Monday, August 15 for his warrant regarding his involvement in a July Attempted Capital Murder.

Background

A woman stepped into the lobby of the Sweetwater Police Department (SPD), around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, to report that Coronado was shot at a home in the 100 block of Fisher Street. When officers arrived, they found blood in multiple locations, but no victim.

Later that morning, Coronado was found at a home near CR 216 in Nolan County. He was taken to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital, then Hendrick Medical Center where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and later released.

According to a press release from the City of Sweetwater, investigators concluded that Timothy Hernandez fought with Coronado and somehow got ahold of a firearm, then shot Coronado in the head.

Hernandez, along with help from Andres Diaz and Christopher Kirkland, then loaded Coronado’s body into the bed of a stolen pickup and dumped his body into brush along CR 216.

Sweetwater Police Department: (left to right) Andres Diaz, Christopher Kirkland and Timothy Hernandez (Jul. 2022)

Kirkland, Diaz and Hernandez were arrested by SPD within the month of July, and all suspects remain in the Nolan County Jail.

Why Coronado was wanted

During the course of SPD’s investigation, police said enough evidence was gathered to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Coronado on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

From Odessa, Coronado was taken to the Nolan County Jail on Wednesday. His bond is set at $50,000.