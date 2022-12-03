SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater Police Department are currently investigating an incident where a person fired a gun multiple times.

According to Chief Sheridan, Chief of Police, on December 2, Sweetwater PD were called out to the 100 block of Haskell Street after witnesses heard gunshots.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the suspect had shot towards people in a parked vehicle multiple times.

The suspect fled the scene and was not located. This incident is still under investigation.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.