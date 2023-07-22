EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The suspect in the fatal shooting of Sheriff Deputy David Bosecker has been identified. 42-year-old Cody Pritchard was booked into the Stephens County Jail for Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

Courtesy of the Stephens County Jail

According to the Breckenridge Texan, the Eastland County Sheriff and county judge contacted Stephens County Sheriff Kevin Roach to ask if Pritchard could be held in the Stephens County Jail. Sunday morning, it will be decided if he will be arraigned by Stephens County Justice of the Peace Steve Spoon or by the Eastland County JP.

“I don’t know who will actually do the arraignment, but the charges will be filed through Eastland County since that’s the county where the offense is alleged to have been committed,” Roach said. “It’s not really much different than a warrant arrest. When someone gets a warrant issued out of one county and gets arrested in another, a magistrate can do the arraignment because all they’re basically doing is formally telling them what they’re charged with and what their rights are, setting a bond or denying bond, whatever is going to happen in this case. But I’m not sure if Judge Spoon will do the arraignment or if an Eastland County magistrate will do it.”

Deputy Bosecker was the first to arrive at a domestic fight call on Highway 183 between Cisco and Rising Star. The Sheriff’s Department press release reported that he was immediately shot upon arrival and sustained a fatal wound from the subject on scene. Pritchard was apprehended and taken into custody shortly afterward.