Suspect in Texas A&M Commerce deaths charged in New Year’s Eve killing

A law enforcement officer patrols the Pride Rock residence hall at Texas A&M-Commerce after a deadly shooting in Commerce, Texas, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. At least a few women were killed and a child was wounded in the shooting Monday morning at the university dormitory in Texas, officials said. (Don Wallace/The Herald-Banner via AP)

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man arrested on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting this week of two sisters at a university dormitory in Texas has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man on New Year’s Eve.

Jacques Dshawn Smith was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, who authorities believe was his ex-girlfriend, and her sister, 19-year-old Deja Matts, on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Police in Denton said Wednesday that Smith was one of three men charged with capital murder in the Dec. 31 shooting of Steven Daniels.