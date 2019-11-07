Suspect in Texas fatal house party shooting released

DALLAS (KTVT) — A Texas man accused of killing two people and injuring a dozen others in a house party shooting was released from custody Tuesday night.

Brandon Gonzales says he’s still wrapping his head around what happened.

He says he was told by a guard he was being released, but was not told why.

The Hunt County Sheriff isn’t saying much either, except that evidence was found that cleared Gonzales.

He was charged with capital murder last month.

A witness allegedly identified him as the gunman in the Texas A&M off-campus party shooting.

But Gonzales says he was not the shooter and expressed his disappointment for being arrested in the first place.

“To me it’s never going to be the same because I know some people still look at me some type of way, but that’s not me, it’s how the sheriff’s office made me look. I heard people come through as I was in my cell, ‘that’s the shooter, that’s shooter.’ It killed me because that’s not my image, that’s not who I am, that’s not who I’ve ever been and it messed me up,” Gonzales said.

The sheriff’s office won’t say what evidence caused them to release Gonzales.

His attorneys say they plan to file a civil suit.

Meanwhile, deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.