Suspect killed during officer-involved shooting in Snyder identified

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities have identified the suspect who was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Snyder Monday night.

According to DPS, Kevin Hayes, 57, from Arkansas was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Sergeant Frederick Biddle with Texas DPS says officers were called to a disturbance around 6:45 p.m., at the Rip Griffin Travel Center on Hwy 180.

“Upon arriving at the location, officers came in contact with a white male subject brandishing a firearm,” said Sergeant Frederick Biddle. “Officers ordered the subject to drop his weapon at which time they came under fire by the white male. Officers returned fire killing the subject.”

Responding agencies were Snyder P.D., Scurry County S.O., and DPS Troopers.

Texas Rangers also responded and are currently conducting the investigation into the shooting.

No other information is available as the case remains an active investigation.

