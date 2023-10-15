DE LEON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The person who the Comanche Police Department said stabbed someone has been shot by law enforcement.

At approximately 11:16 p.m. on October 14, the De Leon and Comanche Police Departments responded to the 600 block of South Bowie Street in De Leon, Texas. The caller stated an individual forcefully entered the home and stabbed her.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were confronted by the suspect, who was armed with a large knife. The Comanche Police Department wrote, “Officers were forced to shoot the suspect, and upon Emergency Medical Services’ arrival, the suspect was declared deceased.”

The suspect and victim identities have not been released at this time, nor the condition of the victim. This incident remains under investigation by the Texas Ranger Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information is released.