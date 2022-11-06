ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has identified a victim killed in a shooting late Friday night as 27-year-old Aaron Ramos. A suspect, identified as 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson has been charged with Murder.

The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. According to a news release, around 11:23 p.m. on November 4, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pat’s Place in reference to an ambulance run. At the scene, investigators found the victim with a gunshot wound. Ramos were taken to Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

Witnesses at the scene said the shooting took place in the parking lot and not inside the bar and described the incident as a drive-by shooting. Those details have not been confirmed by investigators.

Investigators identified Thompson as a suspect and, with the help of the Odessa Police Department, he was taken into custody in the 7200 block of Cross B a little after 6:00 a.m. on November 5. The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.