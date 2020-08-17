Suspect wrecks after stealing car from north Abilene shopping center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A car theft suspect got into a wreck while trying to flee the scene in north Abilene; two other cars were damaged.

According to the Abilene Police Department, the suspect stole a car from the shopping center near Walmart located in the north side of town.

The suspect got into a wreck on Ambler Ave., just before the Judge Ely intersection, damaging two other cars while trying to get away.

Police say the car thief and another individual were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is suspected but not confirmed that the car thief was intoxicated.