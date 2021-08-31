Suspicious death under investigation at Abilene gas station

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are now investigating a suspicious death at a south central gas station.

Police only identified the situation as a suspicious death, saying it was still under investigation.

The body of a man was found lying outside the 7-Eleven in the 900 block of East South 11th Street, police said. The man’s identity is not yet being released, pending the notification of his next of kin.

Officers were first called to the scene at 3:37 a.m.

No other information was released on scene.

