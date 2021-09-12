Suspicious package prompts south Abilene Walmart evacuation; All clear given

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Abilene southside Walmart evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The all-clear has now been given following the discovery of a suspicious package at Abilene’s southside Walmart Sunday evening, according to police.

The package was detonated as a precaution and police said the package ended up being a harmless backpack.

Police said the package was first reported at about 6:40 p.m. The package was by customer service and APD’s bomb squad used a robot to pull the package from the building.

Everyone inside the store, including employees and customers were all immediately evacuated. A large police presence could be seen outside the building.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

KRBC News

Trending stories