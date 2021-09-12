Suspicious package prompts south Abilene Walmart evacuation; All clear given

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The all-clear has now been given following the discovery of a suspicious package at Abilene’s southside Walmart Sunday evening, according to police.

The package was detonated as a precaution and police said the package ended up being a harmless backpack.

Police said the package was first reported at about 6:40 p.m. The package was by customer service and APD’s bomb squad used a robot to pull the package from the building.

Everyone inside the store, including employees and customers were all immediately evacuated. A large police presence could be seen outside the building.

The incident remains under investigation.