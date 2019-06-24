Suspicious semi outside federal building causes evacuations

DALLAS (CNN) – A parked semi-truck caused a scare in Downtown Dallas Monday morning.

Police say they spotted suspicious wiring inside an 18-wheeler sitting outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building.

Several offices in the area were evacuated while the bomb squad investigated.

Police did not find anything dangerous in the truck.

It has been towed away and authorities are trying to find the driver.

Last Monday, a man opened fire outside that same building.

The 22-year-old died from injuries after the shootout with members of the Federal Protective Service.