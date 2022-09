ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza.

A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries.

This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.