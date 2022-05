ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An SUV overturned Monday evening in North Abilene. Police confirmed all passengers are alive.

KTAB/KRBC confirmed that the driver in a green Volkswagen Beetle ran a stop sign at Victoria and North 18th Streets, hitting a white SUV, just before 5:00 p.m. Monday.

The driver in the SUV had to be rescued from their vehicle after it was flipped upside down, but police said they were not hurt.

Airbags in the Volkswagen deployed and nobody was injured.