EULA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A traffic incident just outside Eula, involving a vehicle hauling plywood, could have resulted in serious injury last Friday.

City of Early Police Department (EPD) took to Facebook Monday afternoon to post its significant weekend incidents, in which the department put out a reminder for all to securely strap down loose materials.

City of Early Police Department via Facebook: Early PD reminds all to secure lumbar, loose materials (Oct. 14, 2022)

EPD said a vehicle was carrying sheets of plywood just outside Early city limits, when it lost one sheet and hit the vehicle traveling behind it.

Nobody was injured, but EPD said items flying out of vehicles could cause serious injury or even death.