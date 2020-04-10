Swarm of aggressive bees keeps some Snyder residents indoors

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An aggressive swarm of bees caused a small situation Friday afternoon in Snyder.
According to a Facebook post by the City of Snyder Office of Emergency Management, the swarm of aggressive bees was attacking citizens between 37th and 40th Streets from Sunset Avenue to Avenue V around 3 p.m. Friday.
The Snyder Fire Department was called in to stop the aggressive bees as officials advised residents to stay indoors and shelter their pets.
The all clear was given just after 3:30 p.m., with officials saying the hive had been found and “taken care of,” but there were still angry bees in the area.
