SWAT team enters East Abilene residence after apparent standoff

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police entered a residence Tuesday afternoon after an apparent standoff at an RV park.

Numerous police were at the 900 block of East South 11th Street at the Lake Breeze RV Park just after 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the SWAT team, two snipers, and other officers were at the scene with weapons drawn, seemingly focused on one particular RV in the park.

At least eight officers were called to the same RV park just before 9 p.m. Friday.

There are currently no additional details that have been released.

